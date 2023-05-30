Triumph mechanic, 23, fatally stabbed

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Shivram Mohabir, called Vickash, a 23-year-old mechanic of Lot 40 Triumph Side Line Dam, East Coast Demerara, which occurred at about 7 pm yesterday.

The murder occurred at 5th Street, Martyrs Ville, ECD. A 49-year-old suspect is presently in custody.

Enquiries disclosed that Mohabir and the suspect had an ongoing problem, and Mohabir’s fiancée, a 22-year-old from 5th Street Martyrs Ville, ECD, is the suspect’s niece.

On Saturday last (2023-05-27), the suspect made a report at the Beterverwagting Police Station against Mohabir, which is under investigation.

Last evening, Mohabir was at his fiancée’s residence when the suspect visited to check on his family and learnt that the suspect was there. The suspect rushed to where Mohabir was and a scuffle started between them.

As a result, the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Mohabir a stab around the chest area. Mohabir’s fiancée’ rescued him, after which the suspect escaped. Mohabir was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted. A report was also made to the Police.

At around 20:15 hrs last night, the doctor updated relatives that Mohabir had a stab wound to the left side of his chest and his condition was deemed critical.

At about 9.55 last night, Mohabir succumbed to his injuries. The body is presently at the GPHC’s Mortuary.

Meanwhile, Police last night made checks in the area for the suspect, and he was contacted at his home at Mon Repos and escorted to Beterverwagting Police Station, where he was placed into custody. Investigations are ongoing.