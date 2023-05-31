Economist Havelock Brewster dead at 86

Professor Havelock Brewster has passed away in North America after a brief period of illness and tributes have poured in hailing him as one of the Caribbean’s great economists and integrationists.

He was 86 years old.

“He was a scholar and a gentleman and his contribution to the Caribbean region is recognized and respected. He was a very private person. His wife Jennifer predeceased him … He leaves to mourn two daughters Susan and Rachel and their families, his sister Marion Nassy, and brother Errol Brewster,” the former University of the West Indies Professor’s relative, attorney Dawn Cush told the Stabroek News yesterday.