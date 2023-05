Guyanese social media personality, Tisha Brodie, also known as ‘Tavi Baddie’ was found dead in the back of an Uber SUV, just a week after celebrating her birthday

Brodie, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds with the incident reportedly occurring just around 4:30 am on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead, Atlanta, USA.

“Right now, this appears to be a targeted incident,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. of the Atlanta Police said.