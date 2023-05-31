`Much ado about nothing’: CJ throws out list challenge by APNU Chief Scrutineer

Describing it as “unmeritorious,” “much ado about nothing” and consuming valuable judicial time, acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC yesterday threw out the action brought by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Chief Scrutineer Carol Smith-Joseph; whose contention it was that the official list of electors (OLE) could not be used to compile the voters list for the Local Government Elections (LGE) which had previously been slated for March 13th.

In fact, the judge said that in accordance with law and precedent, it is the OLE which forms the basis for compiling the voters list for the LGE. In dismissing the application, the court imposed costs against Smith-Joseph (the Applicant) which she has to pay to the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) (the Respondent).