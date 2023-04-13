High Court to rule May 11th in APNU case over compilation of LGE list

On May 11th at 3:30 pm, acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC will deliver her ruling on the action filed by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Chief Scrutineer Carol Smith Joseph who had moved to the High Court to challenge the Guyana Elections Commission’s method used in compiling the voters list which was to be used in the Local Government Elections (LGE) which had previously been slated for March 13th.

Joseph filed her urgent-hearing application back in December of last year.

The elections were not held in March but have now been set for June 12th.