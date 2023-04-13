Gov’t in UK diaspora outreach

The Government of Guyana on Monday embarked on a diaspora outreach in the United Kingdom.

Leading the team is Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud who is also supported by Head of the Diaspora Unit, Rosalinda Rasul, a statement from the government said.

At the ﬁrst engagement held at the Guyana High Commission in London, on Monday, the Foreign Secretary addressed scores of Guyanese and spoke extensively of the role of the Diaspora in Guyana’s development and about supporting President Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana initiative and his plans for the creation of a modern Guyana that will beneﬁt all Guyanese.

Head of the Diaspora Unit Rosalinda Rasul, outlined the role of the Diaspora Unit since the government reinstituted it.

The presentations were followed by a Q&A session.

Engagements will continue this week with more meetings in the UK.