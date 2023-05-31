No masks required

The masquerade ball, which dates back to medieval times, has always been an essential symbol of the upper class of society. The donning of elaborate costumes and masks by the carefully selected invitees are key requisites to complement the long evening’s highly anticipated dancing and extravagant entertainment.

The early masks, which were either black or white, served many uses, inclusive of the most obvious, the disguising of one’s identity. The many various designs included the eye mask, the full-face mask, the half-face mask, and one on a stick which required its bearer to hold it in front of his/her face. Initially, the choice of colour expressed one’s freedom of speech, or one’s opinions without any judgement.

Masquerade balls experienced a resurgence in popularity in the 1990s, and like most aspects of society, the inevitable accompanying change in taste saw the range of colours utilized in masks expanded, as did their accompanying symbolism. The selection of the appropriate colour mask is of the utmost importance, as one seeks to convey the right first impression to the other guests. This concept is built on the years of research in many fields, including psychology, human optical ability and culture, resulting in what is commonly referred to as the Colour Theory. Essentially, there are no good or bad colours per se, and it’s all about context, i.e., the occasion, the strata of society, and the culture.

That being the case, choice is limitless. However, the erudite steer clear of the rainbow, opting for the basic choices reportedly conveying known characteristics: red – energy, dominance and power; gold – wisdom, prestige and class; white – virtue, confidence, and high status; and black: elegance, authority and dignity.

Of course, modern society when viewed by the skeptical eye can be perceived as one never-ending parade of masqueraders, with the unqualified finding themselves comfortably cocooned in positions of authority in very sensitive institutions, where they are lacking either the professional requirements, and, or, the moral standing, to be there. The long-term consequences of these developments, major cracks in the stability of any society, are virtually irreparable.

Over the past few months, more and more evidence has been unearthed about the plying of unreported lavish gifts on Justice Clarence Thomas of the US Supreme Court by Texas billionaire, real estate developer Harlan Crow. These offerings, which have amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars, have included a home for Justice Thomas’ mother, tuition costs for a child being raised by Justice Thomas, and several decades of luxury vacations around the globe for Justice Thomas and his spouse. Justice Thomas, one of the nine judges on the Supreme Court, by his actions, has compromised the integrity of the 225-year institution, one of the key pillars of American society.

The Supreme Court wields extraordinary power and it is viewed as the bastion of logic and propriety. The Court ultimately decides the key issues of the day, for example the not long past decisions on social media, and the soon expected rulings on federal election laws, affirmative action, student debt relief, and the First Amendment and gay rights. Possibly the most impactful in recent times was the judgment that overturned Roe v. Wade, in which the Court also wrote, “that we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” (Griswold deals with access to contraception, Lawrence with sodomy and Obergefell with marriage equality.)

In the wake of a public outcry over this controversy and calls for his voluntary resignation, Justice Thomas, currently the longest serving member of the Court, has steadfastly refused to budge. When the character of the individual justices are called into question, how can the public perceive that the Court’s decisions are being made in good faith?

Besides Justice Thomas’ bold stubbornness, and the public’s response, the more disturbing stance has been the refusal of his peers on the bench to adopt a code of ethics as the lower federal courts are bound by, and the corresponding silence from the US Congress about the possibility of impeaching Justice Thomas. It can only be interpreted that the latter two bodies are quite willing to let this firestorm blow over whilst they don their the black and white masks as they see fit.

Perhaps it is fittingly ironic that this tsunami should be brewing during President Joe Biden’s term in office. Thirty odd years ago Biden was the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee which oversaw Justice Thomas’ lifetime appointment, and ignored Anita Hill’s warnings of Justice Thomas’ unsuitable character for the post.

Is this is the real masquerade, where the privileged and the elite boldly lord it over the rest of society? Quick to self-victimise, they show their true faces, practically daring the masses to object.

These modern-day masqueraders, immaculately dressed in their tailored suits, have eschewed the requisite costumes, opting to glare at any potential antagonists in broad daylight, occasionally from behind chic designer sunglasses, as they gloat on the steps of power.