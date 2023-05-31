Straddling Caricom and South America

Dear Editor,

I read with much interest that the President of Guyana is off to attend the South American Summit, Guyana a member of the Caricom, is also married to a South America group of nations?

It would be interesting at dinner, if the President was sitting next to the Venezuelan President. What would the conversation be about? Well I would guess not about Essequibo… I say why not be about Essequibo? It is possible to settle territorial issues at dinner tables…just look at the Middle East where Assad is back, Saudi Arabia and Iran are dating now.

So the other members of the Caricom should become jealous because South America could offer a bigger dowry to Guyana. The question is will Guyana play polygamist? Here is what ChatGPT says:

“Guyana could address humanitarian concerns, such as cross border migration, humanitarian assistance, and human rights, and can also be a part of the dialogue. Both countries can explore ways to collaborate on ensuring the well-being and rights of individuals affected by the dispute and promote a humanitarian approach.”

You have to like ChatGPT…I would like to know what is on the President and his entourage’s dowry request for South America? What will the Caricom do, knowing Guyana is two timing! Well Trinidad seems to want Venezuela for itself…I wonder why? Is this back channel hookup or Trinidad acting as match maker? Time will tell. Hope the news outlets keep us well informed.

Yours faithfully,

Keith Bernard