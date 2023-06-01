Burch-Smith new head of Bar Association

The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Bar Association of Guyana was held yesterday via the Zoom Online Platform and Ronald Burch-Smith was elected President unopposed.

A statement from the Bar Association noted that Burch-Smith previously served as President from 2013-2015.

Pauline Chase who, by the rules of the association was ineligible for re-election having served two consecutive terms, was elected unopposed as Vice-President. Teni Housty was re-elected as the second Vice-President.

Ashely King who served during the last term as Assistant Secretary was elected, also unopposed, to the post of Secretary. Yashmini Singh was returned as Treasurer of the association.

The other elected members of the Bar Council are Robin Stoby, SC, Jamela A. Ali, SC, Keoma D. Griffith, Kamal Ramkarran, Naresh Poonai and Horatio Edmonson.

Sandia Ramnarine served as the Returning Officer.