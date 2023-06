Fifty-two-year old Ramesh Ramlakhan called ‘Rambo’ appeared yesterday at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge of possession of narcotics was read to him.

Ramlakhan was arrested on May 28 and charged on May 30, by ranks of Enmore Police Station after he was found in possession of narcotics.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $5,000 along with two months community service.