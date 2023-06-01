Dear Editor,

I have read the Stabroek News editorial where Mr. Rohee and Ms. Manickchand were quoted as calling for the resignation of Mr. Ramjattan following the jailbreak and the fire. Now we have 20 children gone and many others injured and Mr. Rohee is yet to speak, and Ms. Manickchand is yet to resign. I have also noted the deafening silence of the Private Sector Commission and their oft times spokespersons like Gerry Gouveia and Kit Nascimento.

Where are these voices that are quick to comment when they are ready to praise this Government? These voices have been absent since the journalist was abused at Leonora, the escape of ‘Smallie’ and now this inferno. Mr. Kian Jabour was quoted as saying that this inferno is as bad as trying to rig the elections, but all the sanctimonious voices that were correctly loquacious at that time, are now mysteriously stilled. These organizations and individuals have to understand that the people are not fools.

They know who are getting the contracts, who are getting the consultancies, who are getting the duty frees and who are living larger than life. So, next time they raise their voices, they must know that we have seen through them and have no respect for what they say.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)