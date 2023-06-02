Agri Technology, Renewable Energy to top of Caribbean Export Bahamas investment forum

In pursuit of the optimization of the ‘openings’ that continue to materialize for investment in the Caribbean, Caribbean Export is currently busying itself with plans to stage this year’s October 23-25 Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) in the Bahamas. The choice of the CARICOM member country’s Atlantis Paradise Island as the location for the two-day event is a dead giveaway, the idyllic location sending a message that Caribbean Export will be ‘pulling out the stops’ to ensure that potential investors from outside the region with ‘deep pockets’ seize the opportunity to assess the region’s investment prospects.

While Caribbean Export says that part of its objective is to enhance the longer-term value of the Caribbean region as a visitor destination, its priority assignment, it says, is to attract targeted investments in four fields that are of critical strategic importance to the region, namely, the digital economy, agricultural technology renewable energy, and transportation and logistics. Each of these fields holds an important strategic importance given the ‘shape’ of the country’s development profile. Caribbean Export says that another objective of the event is to “enhance the visibility of the region and the host country as attractive investment destinations”.