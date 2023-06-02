Micro and small agro processors seeking more practical, ‘hands on’ official support

(Part 11 of Stabroek Business exchange with Agro Processors)

The establishment of an officially recognized and supported organization designed to facilitate “more direct and meaningful support” for the country’s agro-processing sector was one of the recommendations that arose from the recent informal exchange between the Stabroek Business and a group of local Agro Processors ( ‘We’re ‘Out of the loop:’ Small agro processors… – Stabroek Business, May 26th, 2023) News. Such an organization, the contributors to the discourse felt, should have the support of government in terms of the fulfillment of the objective of growing the sector without being subjected to the kinds of official controls that limit the growth of the sector. While the discussants were of the view that government can “do more” to make the sector more viable, there was universal acknowledgement that the group said was the ‘support’ that Agro Processors were receiving from government.