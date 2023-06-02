Lives lost through reckless use of roadways

Dear Editor,

Over the past weeks, our nation has suffered tremendously from the loss of citizens, as a result of road accidents. Several months ago, I wrote concerning the reckless use of the roadways by motorists, especially truck drivers who drive as though they are the only road users. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Chief Prison Officer, Mr. Patrick Perry, lost his life on the ECD. From all reports, he was driving at a fast rate and drove into a pile of sand on the roadway. Editor, from all reports that accident could have been avoided if he was not speeding, and or, if the sand was not encumbering the driver’s lane.

I call on NDCs, Municipalities, Central Government, and all responsible agencies to enforce the law with regard to encumbrances on the road. In many communities, crashed vehicles, sand and other building materials can be seen blocking the roadways, preventing the safe and free flow of traffic. I also call on the Traffic Department and the Ministry of Public Works to maintain the many safety features such as barriers, traffic lights, road markings and signs which are already in place. Drivers should be made to bear the full brunt of the cost of repairing barriers and traffic lights and other structural damages caused by their negligence.

The Guyana Police Force’s traffic campaign needs to be reinvigorated to save the lives of innocent people. Editor, my final call in this letter is to all drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Let us each exercise care, caution, consideration, courtesy and commonsense. The wealth of our nation depends on the health of our people. Life is a precious gift from God. Lives are important. I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and relatives, who have lost loved ones due to road accidents. May their souls Rest in Peace.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP