Digicel Guyana appoints new CEO

Digicel Guyana, today announced Deonarine Gopaul as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Digicel Guyana said that Gopaul, brings extensive experience in the telecom industry, most recently serving as CEO of Digicel Suriname. He will continue to serve as CEO in both capacities. Gopaul, who is Guyanese born, has been with the business since 2008 starting his career in telecommunications at Digicel Guyana, after which he moved on to Digicel Suriname.

In his new role, Gopaul will lead the development of Digicel Guyana’s long-term vision, strategy, and expansion plans. “I am proud and excited for this new journey at Digicel Guyana, during such a pivotal time in the industry and to lead this team of highly talented and dedicated professionals” said Gopaul, who assumes his new role as CEO of Digicel Guyana from June 7th 2023.

Gopaul takes the reins from Gregory Dean who has been with Digicel Guyana for the past sixteen years, having started just four months after its launch in 2007.