Traffic congestion in Region Three cut – Police

Thousands of citizens are now benefitting from new arrangements that were implemented by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department to ease congestion in Region Three.
Region Three’s Officer in Charge of Traffic, Assistant Superintendent Maniram Jagnanan told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, that during the morning rush hour, vehicles heading towards the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) from West Bank Demerara would occupy the right-hand side of the road and vehicles heading to Vreed en Hoop travel on the opposite side.