Trinidad businessman gunned down in vehicle

(Trinidad Express) A Princes Town businessman was shot dead inside his vehicle on Saturday night.

He was identified as 42-year-old Rakesh Gunness.

Police said Gunness was reversing a vehicle into his garage at Joseph Cooper Junction, Petit Cafe, at around 7:30 pm when two men entered.

The men opened fire on Gunness inside the car, hitting him multiple times.



Police said the wounded man attempted to drive the vehicle but crashed into a tree nearby.

Gunness was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital where he died.

The suspects escaped.

Gunness operated a supermarket at his home.