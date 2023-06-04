Our plastic home

Regardless of who we are or how different we are from each other, there is one thing that we will always love and protect – our common home. A home is a place that provides shelter for us. It is a place where we can live and grow in safety. The Earth, however, is far more than just our home. It does not just provide us with shelter, it sustains our very lives. It is the air that we breathe, the water that we drink, and the land on which we live.

We would not just be homeless without our planet; we would be lifeless. Why then, do we litter and pollute? Why do we tarnish and scar the surface of our lands? Why do we tear our forests apart and fill our oceans with toxic waste?