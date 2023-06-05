Sports

Dynamic whips Mahaica, Melanie needles Buxton Stars

Dynamic FC scorers Bryan Wharton, Joshua Holder, Antwon Grant, and Travis Williams
Dynamic FC scorers Bryan Wharton, Joshua Holder, Antwon Grant, and Travis Williams
By

Dynamic FC and Melanie recorded contrasting wins when the East Coast Demerara zone of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 Football League continued Saturday evening at the Buxton Community Centre ground.

Dynamic FC crushed Mahaica 6-0. Bryan Wharton bagged a double in the 23rd and 45th minute, whilst Joshua Holder tallied a brace in the 54th and 60th minute. Supporting with goals in the 11th and 37th minute were Antwon Grant and Travis Williams.

Meanwhile, Melanie upset hosts Buxton Stars 1-0 compliments of Kobe Benjamin strike in the 68th minute.

Complete Results

Game-1

Melanie-1 vs Buxton Stars-0

Kobe Benjamin-68th  

Game-2

Dynamic FC-6 vs Mahaica-0

Bryan Wharton-23rd and 45th

Joshua Holder-54th and 60th

Antwon Grant-11th

Travis Williams-37th

Trending