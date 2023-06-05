Dynamic whips Mahaica, Melanie needles Buxton Stars

Dynamic FC and Melanie recorded contrasting wins when the East Coast Demerara zone of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 Football League continued Saturday evening at the Buxton Community Centre ground.
Dynamic FC crushed Mahaica 6-0. Bryan Wharton bagged a double in the 23rd and 45th minute, whilst Joshua Holder tallied a brace in the 54th and 60th minute. Supporting with goals in the 11th and 37th minute were Antwon Grant and Travis Williams.
Meanwhile, Melanie upset hosts Buxton Stars 1-0 compliments of Kobe Benjamin strike in the 68th minute.
Complete Results
Game-1
Melanie-1 vs Buxton Stars-0
Kobe Benjamin-68th
Game-2
Dynamic FC-6 vs Mahaica-0
Bryan Wharton-23rd and 45th
Joshua Holder-54th and 60th
Antwon Grant-11th
Travis Williams-37th