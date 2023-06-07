Qatari gov’t team here

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh today led a Government team in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for a meeting with a visiting Qatari Government delegation led by Head of the Caribbean and South American Division from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar, Shafi Newaimi M.N. Al-Hajri.

The team is in Guyana to meet and discuss a number of developmental opportunities and projects, and their visit serves as a follow-up to President Irfaan Ali’s recent visit to Qatar, where he met and held discussions with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and members of his Cabinet, at the Amiri Diwan Palace in Doha, a release form the Ministry of Finance said.

Also present at the engagement today were Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and other seniors officials from the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Agriculture.