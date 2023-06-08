GECOM failed to address these issues

Dear Editor,

GECOM, which failed to update the public on the conduct of Discipline Services balloting, found the time to comment on the Stabroek News report on the service-persons who could not cast their ballots on Friday because their names were omitted from the lists at the places where they are stationed and intended to cast their ballot. In their response GECOM failed to address the real issues.

1. Is it true that service-persons could not find their names on the lists and therefore were unable to cast their ballots?

2. Is it true that GECOM refused to note such occurrences, thus they are in no position to call upon the Discipline Services to facilitate those persons presence at the place of poll on E Day to exercise their franchise; nor have they acquired data that would allowed them to objectively address this recurring problem.

3. That there are those at GECOM who recognized the problem but deem it the responsibility of others.

GECOM has once again shirked its constitutional responsibility to ensure that every voter is provided with an opportunity to exercise his or her franchise.

Sincerely,

Vincent Alexander

GECOM Commissioner