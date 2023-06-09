Jamaica, US ‘deal’ boosts CARICOM country’s spices export market

The Caribbean, not least Guyana and Jamaica, have attracted both regional and wider international attention for the particular brand of its culinary creativity that transforms the assortment of cultivated fruit, vegetables and seasonings into bottled and packaged condiments and spices which, having originated mostly in domestic kitchens and used primarily in the homes and neighbourhoods from whence they came, have, over time, ‘graduated’, first onto roadside trays and, afterwards, supermarkets and other outlets, signs of their incremental recognition as commodities that had acquired an expanded commercial acceptance.