Local ‘SS’ condiment brand lands New York distribution contract

For Sandra Craig, Proprietor of the local agro processing brand, SS Natural Fruit-Flavored Inc., years of persistence in seeking to secure a ‘bridgehead’ for her products on the United States market may finally be beginning to reap dividends. A matter of days ago, now having finally completed the rack of procedures associated with having her creations ‘cleared’ for the US market, the first batch of her tasty, attractively packaged condiments finally left Guyana for its United States destination, Dave’s West Indian Products Corp -Wholesaler, Importer, Distributor of 98-07 97th Avenue, Ozone Park, Queens, New York.

Sandra’s protracted engagement with United States-based Businessman, Dave Narine, the Proprietor of the New York outlet, had led to an animated discourse about the market potential of an impressive range of flavored sauces/spices that derive from the various fruits cultivated and widely consumed in Guyana.