MOE, NSC financially supports CARIFTA record-breaker Raekwon Noel

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in partnership with the National Sports Commission, have fulfilled their pledge of financially supporting the international training activities of history-making CARIFTA Aquatics Championship five-time gold medalist Raekwon Noel.

This was disclosed following an official release from the entity.

Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle said, “The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport in collaboration with the National Sports Commission had promised to facilitate and assist in the training programme of Raekwon Noel, the CARIFTA Aquatics Championship record breaker. As such, we will be shouldering a significant portion of the financial cost associated with his training regimen in the United States. Quality training and international exposure are vital, and this is another tangible expression of our commitment to the development of our elite athletes. Raekwon Noel is a true ambassador of Guyana and elevated the profile of his nation following his historic exploits at the Aquatics Championship, which will forever be etched in the annals of Caribbean history. The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport and the National Sports Commission remain committed to ensuring his continued improvement.”