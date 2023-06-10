French Generals visit GDF

Majors General Eric Peltier and Xavier Buisson of the French Armed Forces have concluded a two-day official visit to Guyana as guests of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
A release from the GDF yesterday said that the two Officers Superior Commander of the Armed Forces of French Guiana and Head of the South Bilateral Cooperation Department of the French Army, respectively, met with Colonel General Staff, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, Commandant of the Guyana People’s Militia, Colonel Trevor Bowman, Adjutant General Colonel Lorraine Foster and other members of the Force’s leadership team.