Two women charged with assaulting each other

Two women appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to charges of assault.

It is alleged that on May 14, at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Onica Campbell assaulted Sonia Alleyne so as to cause actual bodily harm.

It is also alleged that on May 14, at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Sonia Alleyne assaulted Onica Campbell so as to cause actual bodily harm.

Both of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.