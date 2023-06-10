Dear Editor,

The UNICEF Report on the state of dorms countrywide was revealing as it was damaging. The Report’s findings and recommendations, it seems, from what is circulating in the public domain, was not acted on. This is the general outcome.

Studies and investigations are conducted, with millions spent, but nothing is heard of the findings and recommendations of these exercises. No follow up is ever heard about the investigations. Of note are the several investigations supposedly carried out on hospital deaths, maternity in particular, but nothing is ever heard on the outcomes of the investigations.

Reports are left to gather dust and successive administrations are unmindful of the existence of these investigations and reports. Now the horrific Mahdia fire has revealed that a study commissioned by the ministry and conducted by an international agency on dorms is only now made public highlighting deficiencies and inadequacies.

Failure to act on the report has resulted in damming consequences. It is difficult to understand the perceived indifference to the report that you commissioned.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed