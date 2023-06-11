Perspectives, lenses, and representation

Picture a town, amidst hills and valleys, with waterfalls and gorges, alongside a lake. Here, brilliant folk from around the world come, sometimes with their children, to study and do research unaware of just how ideal this place is. The children will attend schools with locals who either keep to themselves without malice or will embrace the foreigners. They will speak with their accents and not be aware they have them. One may be the only child of African heritage in the class and that will not matter. After school, for extracurricular enhancement the girls may play hockey and lacrosse, like the boys. In this town, a black Guyanese girl will not be racialised or othered and she will never be told she cannot do something because of her race or sex.