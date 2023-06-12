PhotosHer Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab EmiratesBy Stabroek News June 12, 2023 Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, yesterday addressed a number of persons, including students from various secondary schools, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal. According to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPI) the minister she expressed her profound pride in standing amidst the future generation of Guyana, and underscored the importance of having the youths lead the way. She encouraged young people to use education as a superpower, a transformative tool that, despite its weight, must be embraced as an essential lifelong journey. She is seen in the photograph addressing a section of those in attendance. (DPI photo)Comments
