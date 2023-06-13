Biker, pillion rider die in Long Creek accident

The police today said that motorcyclist Shazeer Mohammed, 22, and his pillion rider Ryan Boodan, 26, of Long Creek Red Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway died in an accident at about 7 pm yesterday.

They were involved in an accident with motor car PAD 283 driven by 25-year-old Hubert James on the Long Creek Public Road.

The driver of motorcar PAD 283 was breathalyzed but no trace of alcohol was found on his breath. He remains in custody assisting with the investigation as further inquiries are in progress.