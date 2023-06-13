APNU candidates leading crossovers to PPP/C in key city areas

At yesterday’s Local Government Elections (LGE), APNU candidates in Georgetown and New Amsterdam last night appeared to have defeated their former colleagues who crossed over to the ruling PPP/C.

In three constituencies tracked by Stabroek News in Georgetown and one in New Amsterdam, lesser known A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) candidates outpaced candidates with a higher national profile. (See box by box results within.)

With no official results released at all by the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) up to press time this morning, APNU and the People’s Progressive Party/C (PPP/C) clashed over the outcome. APNU claimed victory in Georgetown, New Amsterdam and Linden. Little information emanated last night from neighbourhood democratic councils (NDCs).