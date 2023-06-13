Soldier riddled with bullets by colleague at Camp Stephenson

The police say they are investigating the murder of 24-year-old Tevon Damon, a private in the Guyana Defence Force attached to 21 Artillery Company and residing at Lot 198 Block X Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara which occurred yesterday at about 4.45 am at Base Camp Stephenson.

The suspected shooter, a 25-year-old male has since been arrested.

Enquiries revealed that the victim and the suspect became involved in an argument and the victim allegedly removed the magazine from the rifle he was carrying and hit the suspect in his head, causing him to suffer injuries before running away. The suspect who was armed with an AK-47 rifle and 30 matching rounds then discharged 27 rounds from his rifle in the victim’s direction causing the victim to suffer injuries and fall to the ground.