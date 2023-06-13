No. 57 Village rice farmer fatally stabbed

A rice farmer of Number 57 Village, Corentyne was stabbed multiple times early yesterday morning following a drunken argument.

The rice farmer succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Dead is Pursoram Ganpat, 25, of Lot 169 Well Rank Dam, Number 57 Village, Corentyne. The suspect, Kevin Somrah, 18, a labourer of Lot 101 Queenstown, Corriverton, has since been arrested.

According to information gathered, Ganpat and the suspect were imbibing together when a heated argument ensued, resulting in a scuffle. The suspect then armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim several stab wounds about his body.