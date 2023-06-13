Man beaten to death at Fort Canje Dharm Shala

A pensioner died on Sunday evening after another man used a piece of wood to inflict fatal injuries during an attack at the Dharm Shala located at Fort Canje.

Dead is Dharamdeo Singh, 62, a pensioner of the Dharm Shala. The suspect, Mohamed Khan, 70 years, also a resident of the Fort Canje Dharm Shala has since been arrested.

According to information gathered, a man who also resides at the Dharm Shala was lying on his bed in the male ward which is located in the lower flat of the building when he noticed that the suspect entered the room with a piece of wood.

However, shortly after the suspect and Singh began to argue. The suspect then walked up to Singh’s bed and began lashing him about his body with the piece of wood.

Singh was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was thenescorted to the Arokium Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.