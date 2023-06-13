Sod turned for UAE-funded centre for disabled

Residents of Crane on the West Coast of Demerara on Sunday bore witness to a sod-turning and tree-planting exercise at the site designated for a US$500,000 facility for persons with disabilities.

The project is being made possible by the Government of Guyana (GoG) with funding from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking at the short ceremony, President Irfaan Ali expressed gratitude, on behalf of the people of Region 3 and all Guyana, to the Government of UAE, adding that the GoG is pleased to be in partnership with it on such an important project.