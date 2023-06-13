Goshen miner dies in Cuyuni cave-in

The Guyana Police Force [GPF] is investigating an incident that has resulted in the death of a 28-year-old miner in the Cuyuni.

Oniel Richardson of Goshen Village, Essequibo River perished when a wall of an old mining pit collapsed and covered him. The GPF said that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 2 pm at Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region 7.

According to the GPF, investigations revealed that the victim who was self-employed, was operating his metal detector in search of gold. At about 1 pm, his cousin and an associate checked for him but only found Richardson’s detector partially visible.