Police probing apparent murder of Cummings St businessman

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating a possible murder at a Regent and Cummings Street apartment block following the discovery of the lifeless body of a city businessman.

The dead man was identified as Demindraj Deonauth, said to be in his mid-30s. He was found with multiple wounds about his body, including one to his neck. It is believed that he was strangled.

Stabroek News understands that the police were called in just after 1 pm when Deonauth’s body was discovered in his apartment above an electronic store. Deonauth was last seen alive on Saturday, in apparent good health, according to a close relative.