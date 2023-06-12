Police probing apparent murder of Cummings St businessman

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is now investigating a possible homicide at a Regent and Cummings Sts apartment after the body of a city businessman was found.

The dead man has been identified as Demindraj Deonauth, who was said to be in his mid-30.

Deonauth was reportedly found with multiple wounds about his body, including one to his neck. It appears that he had been strangled.

The police were called in just after 1 pm.

A relative of the dead man was later arrested. Several persons are being questioned.