Man, 70, remanded over murder of Dharm Shala resident

A 70-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with murdering another resident of the Dharm Shala during an attack at the Fort Canje facility in Berbice.

Mohamed Khan, 70, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh yesterday where it was stated that between Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12 he murdered Dharamdeo Singh, 62, a pensioner at the Dharma Shala, Fort Canje.

At the time of the incident, the accused and the victim were residents of the facility.