Soldier charged with murdering colleague at Camp Stephenson

Twenty-five-year-old Brian Morrison, a soldier of Lot 841 Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara was yesterday charged with murdering Tevon Daymon at the Guyana Defence Force’s Camp Stephenson, Timehri on Monday, June 12.
The police say that Morrison appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court #1 before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to the 31st July, 2023 for disclosure of statements.