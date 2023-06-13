New secretariat for toshaos council completed

On Tuesday, the Executive Members of the National Toshaos Council inspected works on their spanking new Secretariat.

The new building which is located at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown, will soon be occupied once procurement of office equipment and furnishings is done. In 2023, the Government had set aside $20m for furnishing of the new secretariat.

A statement from the Council said that the soon-to-be commissioned building consists of an administrative section, and a dome, which will be used to host meetings and other events. Additionally, the administrative building has four self-contained rooms that will provide accommodation for toshaos travelling for meetings in the city.

Electricity to the building will be provided by GPL and also by solar power.

The executive members expressed deep satisfaction with the $100 million structure, the statement said.