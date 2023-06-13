Jones penalty earns T&T morale-boosting win

CHESTER, Pennsylvania, CMC – A second- half penalty from Alvin Jones earned Trinidad and Tobago a surprise victory over Guatemala in a friendly international here Sunday night.

Playing at Subaru Park in the northeast, the 28-year-old struck the decisive blow in the 52nd minute after Real Gill was brought down in the area.

The victory was a crucial one for Trinidad and Tobago who will begin their campaign in the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers on Friday against Guadeloupe in Fort Lauderdale.

“I thought it was a solid performance. [Goalkeeper] Marvin [Phillip] really didn’t have any problems with shots on goal,” said head coach Angus Eve.

“I thought that [our] guys were very resolute. We played a particular way in the first half to take the crowd out of the game and then we introduced the youngsters in the second half and you can see what they brought.

“They brought energy, they brought guile, a little bit more [bravery] going forward. I thought they were more brave than the senior players and I thought it worked really well.”

T&T will be one of 12 teams vying for the final three available spots in the Gold Cup, when the qualifiers get underway from June 16-20 at the DRV PNK Stadium.