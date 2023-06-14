Granger made last-ditch effort to mobilise support for APNU, warned against one-party domination

Former President David Granger on Sunday made a last-ditch effort to mobilise support for APNU at Monday’s Local Government Elections (LGE) and attracted a stinging response from the ruling PPP/C which challenged his record.

In a video posted on Facebook, Granger stated that he was proud to have served as president in 2015 when A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) brought back the LGE after it had been denied by the current ruling People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) for almost 20 years. In encouraging citizens, he reminded them that local representation is based on trust between citizens and the councilors whom they elected to represent them, trust between the communities, the municipalities and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs). The contents of the video were not reported in Monday’s edition of Stabroek News as it would have constituted politicking on polling day.