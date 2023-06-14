Guyanese national granted bail in Trinidad for forgery charge

(Trinidad Guardian) A Guyanese national was granted bail in the sum of $15,000 by a Justice of the Peace (JP) after he was charged with one count of Possession of a Forged Document.

Siyad Afzal Mahamad, 36, who resides in Felicity, was granted bail by JP Karran Nancoo on June 7, 2023.

He is to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on July 6, 2023.

Police reports indicate that on November 2, 2022, a man presented to the Immigration Division, a Citizenship of Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Certifi-cate, in support of his application for a Trinidad and Tobago passport.

The document was accepted as genuine, but upon verification, it was discovered to be forged and a report was made to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).

Investigations were conducted into the matter between June 1, 2023 and June 7, 2023, by officers led by ASP (Ag.) Bryon Daniel of the ACIB.

A male suspect was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home where several documents were found and seized.

Mahamad was charged by WPC Thomas, also of ACIB, on June 7, 2023, following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on that same date.

The investigation was supervised by Snr. Supt. Andy Teewarie and Supt. Wayne Abbott and also included W/Insp. Weaver-Ali, Insp. Dick, Sgt. Hosein, Cpls Sealey and Pitt, W/Cpl Brown and PCs Legall, Subran, Weaver and Serville, all of ACIB