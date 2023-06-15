Re-opening of the Visa Document Service Center (DSC) Ask the Consul Installment 23-6

To improve efficiency in the visa application process and to provide better services to visa applicants, the Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana re-opened the Visa Document Service Center, known as the “DSC” on June 13, 2023. This edition of our “Ask-the-Consul” will answer some questions you may have about this service.

What changes are being made to how visa applicants collect and drop off documents?

As of June 13, 2023, non-immigrant and immigrant visa applicants instructed to do so, may drop off documents at the new CSRA Document Service Center (DSC), located at 223 Camp Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown (the building before Shell Gas Station).

Applicants are no longer required to use DHL to courier in documents. All document drop-off and pick-up from opening of business on June 13, 2023, and onward, must be done at the DSC.

Where do I collect my documents after my interview?

After June 13, 2023, applicants may pick up their documents from the CSRA Document Service Center (DSC), located at 223 Camp Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown (the building before Shell Gas Station). The DSC operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

I am renewing my visa and qualify for an Interview Waiver, where should I submit my documents?

As of June 13, 2023, applicants instructed to submit visa documents must do so at the Document Service Center (DSC) Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Embassy instructed me to send additional documents. Where should I submit them?

As of June 13, 2023, applicants submitting visa documents must do so at the Document Service Center (DSC) Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

I am a U.S. Citizen; can I submit my U.S. passport application through the Document Service Center (DSC)?

No, the DSC processes documents ONLY for immigrant and non-immigrant visa cases. Please visit the embassy’s website at https://gy.usembassy. gov/u-s-citizen-services/ for U.S. citizen services.

My visa application was approved by the Embassy. What happens next?

Congratulations! You will receive an email from the Document Service Center (DSC) with information on when your visa will be ready for pick-up.

Can I go to the Document Service Center (DSC) to collect my documents before I get an email?

No, you will receive an email when your documents are ready to be collected. The email notification indicates that your document has been processed for collection. Please take the email notification with you to collect your documents.

What documents should I submit in support of my visa application to the Document Service Center (DSC)?

Submit only the documents requested by the Embassy. All applicants will receive specific instructions on what documents are required. Please follow this carefully. Sending documents not requested by the Embassy and/or failing to submit all requested documents, will cause delays in processing your visa application. Additionally, documents not requested may not be returned to you.

My minor child is under age 14 and qualifies for an interview waiver.

What documents do I drop off at the Document Service Center (DSC)?

Parent(s) of children under age 14 who qualify for interview waivers must submit the following to the DSC only after completing an online application: child’s current/unexpired passport; child’s original birth certificate; copy of the visa page for the parent (s) who has/have valid non-immigrant visa; a recently taken 2 inches by 2 inches photo.

Guardians must submit a court ordered guardianship/custody document with the child’s application and a copy of the guardian’s I.D.

How do I pick-up my minor child’s passport from the Document Service Center (DSC)?

Parents retrieving documents for their children must provide proof of their relationship by presenting the following documents:

• A copy of the child’s birth certificate or adoption decree, with at least one of the parent’s full legal name displayed on the document.

• The parent must prove their identity by presenting a government issued ID with a matching name on the child’s birth certificate or adoption decree.

Can I pick up my spouse or adult child’s passport from the Document Service Center (DSC)?

Yes. Adult applicants may authorize a third party to retrieve their passport documents. The third party must present the following documents:

• An applicant-signed letter of authorization that contains the third party’s full legal name.

• The letter of authorization must be signed by a Justice of the Peace or a Notarized Power of Attorney.

• A photocopy of one of the applicant’s government issued identification.

The third party must also identify themselves with a government issued ID. The name on the identification must match the name on the authorization letter. An authorization is necessary to pick-up a passport on behalf of your spouse or adult child, along with a copy of your I.D. An adult child is considered age 18 years and over.

Can I opt for a courier delivery of my passport to my home or office?

No. All visas and related documents must be picked up in person at the Document Service Center (DSC). If you are unable to appear, you may authorize someone to collect your document(s). That person must have a certified authorization letter signed by you, their ID, and a copy of your ID.

Will the Document Service Center (DSC) be able to answer questions about my visa case?

No. For general information about the visa process, visit https://gy.usembassy.gov/visas/ . If you have case specific questions, please email visageorge@state.gov.

I urgently need my visa renewed for emergency travel. Is the process the same?

Yes. The process remains the same. Applicants are strongly encouraged to plan their travel well in advance and to apply early for their visas as processing of documents submitted via the DSC may take up to 2 weeks. If an applicant who has submitted documents to the DSC has an urgent need to travel, such as for a medical emergency, he/she may email visageorge@state.gov to request consideration for expedited processing of the application.

***

“Ask the Consul” is a monthly column from the U.S. Embassy answering questions about U.S. immigration law and visa issues. Detailed information about visas and travel can be viewed at https://gy.usembassy.gov/, https://ais.usvisa-info.com/ and https://travel.state.gov/. Applicants are strongly encouraged to prepare their own documents and avoid third-party advice. U.S. Consular rules change frequently, and non-US government advisors often provide inadequate or inaccurate information. Please contact our Visa Information Service Center on toll free numbers: 1-877-246-6788 or 703-988-5765 if you have general visa questions.”