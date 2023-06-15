Guyana is still a two-party system and persons still vote for their traditional parties and not on issues

Dear Editor,

The recent Local Government Elections (LGE) 2023 has come and gone and from all indications, the voting process appears to have been a smooth and peaceful one. There were minor incidents in the lead up to E-day, with two court challenges being put forward by the APNU, through its underlings, both of which were thrown out by the judicial system. Apart from this, E-day itself was a success with minimal incidents reported and the general consensus from all observers that our current system actually works. GECOM and the government has attempted in introducing electoral reforms to improve the existing system. These has been based on recommendations from stakeholders, both national and international.

Chief amongst these have been the eighteen suggestions put forward by the European Observer Mission (EOM) of which two have been fully implemented and others partially implemented. The fact that after more than 48 hours post closure of polls and we do not have the official final results clearly signals that work is still to be done. My hope is that this and other issues are remedied in time for the General and Regional Elections (GRE) 2025. Of the results declared (at the time of writing), we have seen the incumbent government and its political party making huge gains in traditionally supported opposition areas. Sixty- six (66) of the LAAs, appears to have been won by the PPP/C. APNU in its defense have stated that their objectives for LGE 2023 have been met and that they have also won. If this is any victory, it must be a pyrrhic one at best. To lose 9 LAAs and two townships from the last LGEs is quite a feat and if that’s a victory, then victory must have been redefined.

Yes, APNU may have retained the mayorship of Linden, Georgetown and New Amsterdam but from all indications they have lost the once held mayorship positions of Mahdia and Bartica and have given up grounds in Mabaruma and Lethem. The traditional PPP/C controlled towns have continued in that vein with those results almost a complete annihilation. It is still to be seen if any party, grouping or individual can make inroads in these constituencies in the future. The results of LGE 2023 have given the Guyanese population a clear indication of the current political status quo in our country. The PPP/C is a juggernaut of a party and a well-oiled election machinary with reach across the length and breadth of Guyana. This has been given an even greater boost by the crossing-over of known APNU/AFC leaders and supporters to the PPP and augers well for them in future elections. The APNU (not AFC) is still a force to be reckoned with, and still retains a loyal fan base in the traditionally held areas. This is not news for many but it is a fact worth remembering for all those in politics.

Of the third parties/groups/independent candidates, not one was able to win any constituency nor LAA as has happened in the past. This clearly shows that Guyana is still a two-party system and persons still vote for their traditional parties and not on issues and who can best represent them. The best hope for any third party is for a unified third force and not a sprinkling of individuals. This would increase the chances of third parties being successful, and hopefully, alleviate the main stumbling blocks faced by these groupings which are lack of personnel and finances. Even the great PNC has cited the lack of resources and personnel as being the main reason for their non-participation in 291 constituencies, so we can imagine the plight of individuals and small groupings. I am looking forward to GECOM requesting as mandated by law, the campaign financing statements from all parties/ groupings/individuals and for these to be made public whether via the Commission or through an official release. Only by being transparent and accountable can we fix the system and this has to start with the organizations which run our country as mandated by our laws.

The cries of both major political groupings and their incessant need to withhold donor information should be a thing of the past. Guyana needs to know who is supporting whom and for each and every one to have a fair chance at Elections. Going forward, much is expected of the successful candidates. The Guyanese population is expecting change. Guyanese are expecting betterment given the abundance of resources from our newfound oil wealth. All of our leaders (local, regional and national) are expected to work together for the betterment of our citizens. For far too long we have heard the cries of central government not fully supporting local and regional leaders who do not belong to the same political dispensation. This must end forthwith and increased collaboration between local leaders and the government should be a must. The successor to Pandit Ubraj Narine should not be echoing the same cries as Pandit Narine did throughout his reign. Let us all put our hands together in working to support our leaders, both local and national. Hopefully, accessibility to their offices can be enhanced so that each and every citizen may have their issues listened to and addressed.

I urge all Guyanese to hold their leaders accountable. Do not be afraid to ask the hard questions. If there is anything that is not being adequately addressed, reach out to those in higher authority and of course the media. The promises of the elected candidates must be remembered. Let us not get back into the custom of only seeing our leaders at election time. Let us force them to come to us the people, because they are there to represent us. They are there to serve us and not the other way round. Only by holding them accountable will we be able to get our true benefits. It is time to forget party and race and focus on people and development. The time for party and party politics will come very soon. GRE 2025 is around the corner. Guyana is watching.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mark Andrew Dylan France