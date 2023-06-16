Barbados PM seeks small islands’ pushback against unhealthy extra regional food imports

Even as member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) seeks to find their way out of what international agencies have said are food security challenges, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley whose country is at the centre of the search for solutions to the problem, she appears adamant that the people of the region should, nonetheless be mindful of the nutritional and health considerations associated with what they eat. Addressing the opening ceremony of the three-day Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Ministerial Conference on NCDs and Mental Health, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on Tuesday June 13 Prime Minister Mottley

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley strongly advocated that SIDS raise their collective voice to reject unwanted food products foisted on them by the developed world, which foods, she said, were contributing to the worsening problem of global non-communicable diseases (NCDs).