Squandering government monies for votes

Dear Editor,

History will record that during the 2023 Local Government Elections, the PPP squandered government monies to bribe opposition supporters to vote for them. There seems to be a sort of desperation by the PPP to dominate, by any means necessary, opposition strongholds but we have seen the outright rejection they faced.

However, as Guyanese citizens looked on in astonishment at those actions of the regime, it can only serve to strengthen their resolve in working assiduously to bring an end to the impending national wreckage that the PPP is catapulting Guyana towards.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist