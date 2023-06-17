The beds we make

In oil rich Guyana, where Exxon’s subsidiary this week announced that it recorded $577.7 billion in profits in 2022 and where talks of progress and development are rife, there was low voter turnout at the Local Government Elections on Monday. One would imagine that the progress and development many are speaking of is not an illusion or delusion. That somehow this fairy-tale Guyanese life that many have been painting on their canvases of self-preservation and deception, is not just for those with old and new money – like the big boys and big girls in suits and brand names with their Guyanese super salaries and profitable businesses – but that it has somehow become real for all Guyanese. One would also imagine that a satisfied nation would be happy to cast their votes for the people and political parties. But on Monday most of the people did not care to vote for the old or young in politics. The narratives about most of the people being hopeful and excited to vote were debunked.