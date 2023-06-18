Update the public on Guyana’s effort to be EITI compliant/reinstated

Dear Editor,

As globally reported on March 17, 2023, Guyana was suspended by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Board for the non publication of the 4th EITI Report for Fiscal Year, 2020, as mandated and Guyana signed to. In a March 23, 2023, video release, Guyana’s sitting President, Dr.Irfaan Ali vowed to hold those accountable for Guyana’s temporary suspension, and assiduously work to reinstate Guyana’s EITI standing. To date, the public is unaware of any steps taken to mitigate such.

On June 12-13, 2023, EITI commemorated its 20th Anniversary, in Dakar, Senegal. At that gathering, the members voted for the new (2023-2026) EITI Board.

Our neighbouring country, Trinidad and Tobago, which became an EITI Member, in 2015, sent Mr. Gregory McGuire, Chairman of TTEITI ‘s Steering Committee, as their representative at the Dakar, Senegal Convention. Mr. McGuire was subsequently elected to the EITI Board.

A few questions, I ask,

1) Could Guyana’s President or Minister of Natural Resources or Communications Officer update the public on Guyana’s effort to be EITI compliant/reinstated?

2) Was Guyana represented at the forum in Dakar, Senegal?

3) Were those bodies/entities responsible for Guyana’s fall from EITI’s grace condignly dealt with?

Thank you.

Respectfully,

Subrian, Esq.